J&K L-G hands over job assurance letter to daughter of official killed in Pak shelling

Jammu, July 28 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday handed over a government job assurance letter to the daughter of additional district development commissioner (ADDC), Raj Kumar Thapa who was killed during unprovoked shelling by Pakistan in Rajouri town.

An official statement said that L-G Manoj Sinha on Monday met Mareesa Thapa, Raj Kumar's daughter and Meenakshi Kundan Thapa, wife.

“The Lt Governor handed over an assurance letter to the daughter of the martyred ADDC that she will be appointed as an Assistant Law Officer after completion of her studies. The Lt Governor expressed solidarity with the family of Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa and reaffirmed the commitment of the administration to providing all possible assistance.

“Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu was also present on the occasion at Raj Bhawan," the statement read.

After Indian armed forces carried out target specific strikes against terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan retaliated by heavy mortar shelling on the line of control (LoC) in Jammu and K including Poonch, Rajouri, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts.

Eighteen civilians including the ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa were killed in Pakistan shelling on civilian facilities. Fourteen of these civilians were killed in Poonch district. Scores of homes, shops, other business establishments, a Gurudwara, a temple and a church were destroyed in Pakistan mortar shelling in Poonch town.

After Pakistan targeted civilian and military installations, the Indian Armed forces under Operation Sindoor damaged 18 defence bases of Pakistan.

It must be recalled that the target specific strikes by Indian Armed forces were carried out only against terror infrastructure in Muridke near Lahore, Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) but no civilian or military facility was targeted by India initially.

Indian retaliation against Pakistan military started only after Pakistan escalated the tension.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor