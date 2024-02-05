J&K L-G interacts with NCC cadets who took part in R-Day parade

Jammu, Feb 5 Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday interacted with the NCC cadets who took part in the Republic Day parade in the national capital.

"Interacted with NCC cadets, who took part in Republic Day Parade in Delhi. The cadets shared their experience about spectacular march on Kartavya Path and the wonderful exposure about the regimented way of life they had at the camp," Sinha said.

"During exchange of ideas, emphasised on importance of self-discovery, the dreams and aspirations of youth. I want youth to hold the rein of change because Youth is the only power that is future oriented, in sync with reality and equipped with skills to contribute in journey of Viksit Bharat," Sinha added.

