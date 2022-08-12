J&K L-G performs Samapan Pooja marking end of Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Aug 12 Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday virtually performed the 'Samapan Pooja', which marked the conclusion of the 43-day long Amarnath Yatra.

This year's Yatra concluded without any militancy related incidents, as scores of security forces toiled day and night for 43 days, keeping the Yatra route, transit camps, base camps and the cave shrine safe from any attack.

The 'Charri Mubarak' (Lord Shiva's holy mace) reached the cave shrine in Amarnath on Thursday, when Shravan Purnima coincided with Raksha Bandhan.

Out of 39,8611 people who had registered for this year's Yatra, 30,4439 devotees took up the pilgrimage.

Of the 71 people who died during this year's Yatra, 15 died in flash floods on July 8.

Officials said that Swami Dipendra Giri, custodian of the holy mace, led the group of saints who reached the cave shrine on Thursday.

The holy mace travelled 145 km from its seat at Dashnami Akhara temple in Srinagar city.

During the Yatra of the holy mace, prayers were held at Pampore, Bijbehara, Anantnag, Mattan, Aishmuqam and finally at Pahalgam, where the procession took rest for two days before proceeding to the holy cave.

