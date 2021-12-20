J&K man found dead in south Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 20 A 36-year-old man, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, was found dead in Delhi's Greater Kailash area, an official said here on Monday.

According to the official, information was received that the victim, identified as Rahul Thakur, was lying unconscious near M-Block Market on ground floor of S-176, in Greater Kailash Part-I.

The caller was the owner of the house and the deceased man was his tenant. The owner told police that the deceased was residing at this address with his mother for the past one month.

"On enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased used to work at Delhi Haat Art Gallery," the official said.

Rahul's mother had gone to her native place just 3-4 days ago. The police have recovered three mobile phones from the spot, which rules out the possibility of robbery. However, they are investigating the case from all angles, he added.

