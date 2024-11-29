J&K: Over 5.5 lakh applicants set to compete for 4000 vacancies of constables

Jammu, Nov 29 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary on Friday chaired a meeting of the Civil Administration and the Police Department to take stock of the preparations made by Deputy Commissioners to conduct the exams for the selection of Constables in Police through J&K Services Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB).

The Chief Secretary impressed upon the officers to make adequate arrangements in terms of the deployment of staff including observers, supervisors, invigilators and other personnel.

He urged the Deputy Commissioners to visit as many exam centres as possible besides creating teams under senior officers in district administration to examine all the exam centres established in their districts.

He sensitised them to ensure that no untoward incident of copying or malpractice occurred anywhere and ordered the deployment of enough security personnel at each centre in the district.

He enquired from them about the arrangements made for the delivery of both sensitive and non-sensitive exam material to exam centres.

He also enjoined them to personally monitor the whole process till the OMR sheets are sent back to SSRB by the police department.

In her presentation the Chairperson, SSRB, informed the meeting that there are 5,59,135 candidates scheduled to appear in exams for 4002 posts of constables (Home Department) to be held on 1st, 8th 22nd December 2024.

She further added that the exams of Constables (Executive/Armed/SDRF) are going to be held on the 1st of December at 856 centres across the districts for which 2,62,863 candidates are set to appear with a maximum number of 54,296 candidates appearing from Jammu district.

Similarly, for Constable (Telecommunication) 1,67,609 candidates are going to exams to be held on the 08th of December and 1,28,663 candidates are appearing for Constable (Photographer) exams on the 22nd of December this year.

The Chairperson also gave a brief about the material dispatched by the board and other arrangements made by them. It was revealed that for the first time, male and female gazetted officers have been deployed in each centre as ‘Frisking Supervisors’ besides ensuring videography of the exams to ensure transparency in the conduct of the exam.

