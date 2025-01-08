J&K Pavilion emerges as most celebrated attraction at IIMTF 2024

Srinagar, Jan 8 The Jammu and Kashmir Pavilion, with its stunning display of regional craftsmanship, authentic products and emerging entrepreneurial talent, emerged as one of the most popular and celebrated attractions in the 23rd India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF), held at the Science City Grounds in Kolkata from December 20, 2024, to January 6, 2025, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The pavilion, being sponsored by the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), featured 21 dedicated stalls, including contributions from women entrepreneurs, one of whom, an award recipient, showcased live Pashmina weaving at her stall.

"This vibrant platform allowed artisans and businesses from Jammu and Kashmir to display their unique products. The exhibition offered a diverse range of high-quality items, including Pashmina Shawls, Sozni embroidered textiles, GI-tagged Kashmiri saffron, dry fruits, hand-embroidered Phiran, and organic food products such as honey, Anardana, and Rajmash from Jammu. These traditional, meticulously crafted products attracted significant attention from the visitors," the statement said.

"The pavilion offered visitors the chance to purchase one-of-a-kind items while fostering direct interactions between the artisans and guests. This engagement allowed them to discover the intricate techniques and stories behind each creation, which in turn helped many artisans generate valuable business leads. The immersive experience not only added value to the products but also deepened the appreciation for Jammu and Kashmir's rich artistic heritage."

The statement also said the event proved to be a tremendous success, achieving sales of around Rs 1.3 crore and generating more than 1,900 business leads for future orders.

"This exceptional response highlights the rising demand for Kashmiri products and underscores the growing recognition of the region's craftsmanship both in domestic and international markets," the statement added.

IIMTF 2024 featured more than 1,000 stalls representing exhibitors from 20 Indian states and 15 countries worldwide, and the Jammu and Kashmir Pavilion was one of the major attractions for the visitors.

JKTPO has successfully participated in prominent events such as the IITF 2024 in Delhi, PITEX in Amritsar, CII Fair in Chandigarh, MSME Expo in New Delhi etc.

Besides, JKTPO organised J&K Textile Sourcing Fair 2024, J&K Trade Show 2024 (Summer Edition) and Basmati Fest 2024 to effectively showcase Jammu and Kashmir's economic potential.

"In the coming months, the JKTPO will enhance its outreach by participating in major events like MiTEX Mumbai, Surajkund Mela and Bharat Tex 2025. Additionally, it will host the second Agro and Food Fest on January 22, 2025, and the JK Trade Show 2025 (Winter Edition) on January 31, 2025," the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor