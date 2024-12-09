J&K Pavilion shines at PITEX 2024 in Amritsar

Srinagar, Dec 9 The Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) set up and sponsored the Jammu & Kashmir Pavilion at the 18th Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX), held in Amritsar from December 5-9.

An official statement said on Monday that the pavilion, with its impressive showcase of traditional artistry, authentic products, and emerging entrepreneurial talent, became a focal point of the expo, garnering widespread appreciation from visitors, business delegations, and media alike.

With 30 dedicated stalls, including representation from 12 women entrepreneurs, JKTPO sponsored exhibitors from across Jammu and Kashmir who displayed their unique local artistry, making the pavilion a significant attraction for over four lakh visitors from India and abroad.

The Jammu & Kashmir Pavilion showcased a unique collection of products, such as Basohli Pashmina Shawls, Kani and Sozni embroidered clothes and stoles, the world-famous Kashmiri saffron, dry fruits and dried vegetables, hand-embroidered Phiran and Kashmiri garments, honey and Rajmash from the Jammu region.

The pavilion turned into a vibrant hub where visitors not only purchased these exceptional products but also engaged directly with artisans, gaining insight into the stories and dedication behind each creation.

The event generated significant sales of over Rs 1 Cr and business leads with potential for future orders, promising substantial economic growth for artisans and entrepreneurs.

PITEX 2024 hosted exhibitors from both within India and abroad, with participants from 15 Indian states and various international representatives showcasing their products.

The success of the Jammu & Kashmir Pavilion at PITEX 2024 reflects the dedication of JKTPO to facilitating market access for local artisans and entrepreneurs.

Building on the successes of such activities, JKTPO has recently organized key events such as the JK Textile Sourcing Fair 2024 in Srinagar on 28-29 Nov,24, the Basmati Fair in Jammu, and participation in IITF 2024 in Delhi, showcasing Jammu and Kashmir's economic potential.

Moving forward, JKTPO plans to participate in major events like the India International Mega Trade Fair in Kolkata, Indus Food, MITEX, Surajkund Mela, and Bharat Tex 2025, along with organising the 2nd Agro & Food Fest on January 22, 2025, and the JK Trade Show 2025, Winter edition, January 31, 2025.

