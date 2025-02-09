J&K Police intensifies efforts to curb SIM card misuse by anti-national elements

Jammu, Feb 9 J&K Police said on Sunday that efforts to check the misuse of SIM cards have been intensified across the Union Territory to prevent unauthorised issuance and use of cell phones by anti-social and anti-national elements.

The police said extensive inspections have been carried out across multiple districts including Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Bandipora, Samba, and Kishtwar, to ensure strict compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) norms by SIM card vendors.

These measures aim to prevent unauthorised issuance and misuse of SIM cards, maintaining the security and integrity of communication networks, the police said in a statement.

Over the past year, more than 30 individuals have been arrested for procuring SIM cards in their names and passing them on to terrorists for unlawful activities.

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) and district police units continue to take firm action against such violations.

The police also urged citizens to exercise caution regarding SIM cards issued in their names and warned that any individual found facilitating the misuse of SIM cards for terrorism or organised crime will face strict legal consequences.

Army, security forces and Jammu and Kashmir police have intensified anti-terrorist operations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently chaired a top-level security meeting to review the overall security scenario in J&K.

Union Minister Shah directed security forces to ensure zero infiltration and zero tolerance for terrorism in J&K.

Terrorists are trying to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir since very less snowfall this winter has left the infiltration routes open. It is for this reason that the Army and the security forces have multiplied vigil on the border and the hinterland in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the last seven days, at least two major infiltration attempts were foiled by the alert Army on the line of control (LoC) in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of the Jammu division.

