J&K police & security forces committed to destroy last remnants of terrorism: DGP

Srinagar, Oct 5 J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Thursday that the police are working together with other security forces with great commitment and resolve to destroy the last remnants of terrorism in the Union Territory.

The DGP was on a visit to the high ground area of Anantnag district where he interacted with the joint party of the police, army and CAPFs that was part of Wednesday’s encounter in Kulgam district in which two local terrorists were killed.

Senior army, police and CAPF officers were present during the interaction.

The DGP appreciated the swift and clean operation of tracking down and eliminating the terrorists.

“We are committed to provide a better and secure environment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who have seen the worst times of Pakistan-sponsored disturbance and destruction during over the last three decades,” he said.

The DGP also presented rewards to the personnel who were part of the Kulgam encounter.

Singh said that jawans and officers working in Jammu and Kashmir have been displaying indomitable courage while fighting different challenges, which he said has strengthened peace in the UT.

The DGP said that he is proud of the dedication and commitment exhibited by one and all in maintaining peace and order in the UT.

“We have to respond to each and every evil design of terrorists dictated from across the border more strongly," he said.

The DGP stressed on the utilisation of technical as well as human resources in tracking and eliminating the remaining terrorists.

He also directed for monitoring and keeping vigilance on terror support systems to demolish the ecosystem. He said that barring a few instances, the UT is by and large peaceful and for that he congratulated the personnel of police, other security forces and people for their joint efforts.

The DGP also cautioned the forces and people of J&K about the conspiracy of Pakistan which has been making continuous attempts to disturb peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir.

He directed that the war on drugs should be taken to the next level as Pakistan is now using drugs to generate funds for terror activities and to "harm our young generation".

