J&K Police starts using GPS tracker anklets to monitor criminals on bail

Srinagar, May 3 J&K Police on Friday began using GPS anklet trackers to monitor criminals out on bail, an official said.

A police spokesman said: "In the first action of its kind, J&K Police used GPS tracker anklets on criminals who were bailed out in Kupwara district."

Kupwara police will utilise the GPS system to monitor criminals out on bail.

Two individuals jailed under the NDPS Act, Abid Ali Bhat and Abdul Majeed Bhat, were the first to be fitted with the monitoring anklets while being bailed out, the spokesman added.

