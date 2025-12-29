J&K Public Service Commission submits annual report to L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Dec 29 Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), on Monday, submitted its 66th annual report for the year 2024-2025 to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, a press statement said.

The delegation of the Members of the Commission -- Rajiv Singh, Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Yashpal Kotwal and Asaf Mehmood Sagar, was led by JKPSC Chairman Arun Kumar Choudhary.

The report was submitted in terms of Article 323(2) of the Constitution of India.

The report outlines a year of significant administrative reforms and presents a comprehensive review of the functioning of the Commission.

The L-G commended the JKPSC for upholding the highest standards of integrity and ensuring a fair, merit-based, speedy and transparent selection process.

JKPSC Chairman Choudhary briefed L-G Sinha on technological interventions, including the upcoming SMS notification initiative, designed to provide aspirants with updates at various stages of the selection process.

The report provides details of the selections made, Departmental Promotion Committee meetings held, promotions effected and the recruitment rules of the departments approved, among other important matters.

The JKPSC is the constitutional body responsible for recruiting officers for civil services and posts in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir, conducting competitive exams like the JKPSC combined competitive exam (CCE) for prestigious administrative roles, managing recruitment processes, setting policies, and advising the government on service matters, with its official website being jkpsc.nic.in for notifications, applications, and results.

JKPSC was recently in news during the conduct of the CCE for various posts of officers in the UT administrative service.

The commission decided to go ahead with the CEE despite a letter by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to the JKPSC Chairman to postpone the exam as the age relaxation issue had still not been finally decided and the Chief Minister wanted the exam deferred till the age relaxation was applicable to the examination.

