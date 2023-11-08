J&K SIA carries out multiple raids to dismantle terror ecosystem

Srinagar, Nov 8 The J&K State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday carried out multiple raids in the Valley and Delhi to dismantle the ecosystem of terror.

“Continuing with its endeavor to dismantle terror support systems in J&K, the SIA conducted searches in the houses and offices at 22 locations, including 18 in Srinagar, one each in Anantnag and Pulwama, besides two in Delhi.

“The pre-dawn searches were carried out simultaneously by special teams of SIA. During the search operations, incriminating materials in the shape of bank documents, cash books, credit cards, debit cards, cheque books, invoices, mobile phones, SIM cards, passports etc. were seized, which will be analysed for further investigation, the SIA said in a statement.

The case pertains to illegal raising, layering and laundering of illegal proceeds of crime by the accused persons, which subsequently might have been used in unlawful activities, including secessionism and terrorism.

“The case was registered on the basis of an inquiry. During inquiry, it was found that funds to the tune of Rs 85 crore have been raised and laundered in a short span of less than two years.

“The transactions mostly took place in cash to evade detection by law enforcement agencies. Based on the findings of the inquiry, a case was registered under the relevant sections of law.

“Wednesday's raids were conducted on the strength of search warrants issued by the special designated NIA court to collect evidence relevant to the ongoing investigation. SIA reiterates its commitment to dismantle the terror ecosystem in J&K by chocking terror financing channels, be it hawala, human cash couriers or banking channels,” the SIA statement said.

