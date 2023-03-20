J&K SIA raids Lashkar commander's house in Pulwama

Srinagar, March 20 Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of the J&K Police on Monday raided the house of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander in Pulwama district.

Officials said that the sleuths of SIA started searches at the house of Abdul Aziz Dar in the Kakapora area of the district.

Aziz's son, Riyaz Ahmad Dar is believed to be the oldest surviving militant commander active for the last eight years in the valley.

