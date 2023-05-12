Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 : The State Investigation Unit along with the Ramban district police carried out raids at multiple locations in the areas of Bhal and Ramsoo falling under the jurisdiction of subdivision Bhal.

These raids were conducted as part of efforts to tighten the noose around those inimical elements, who always try to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Seven different houses belonging to Over Ground Workers (OGWs), relatives of Pak settled militants and militant sympathisers were raided today. And a lot of digital incriminating material was recovered from these places," J-K Police said in a statement.

Earlier this month, SIU Kulgam conducted searches in the residential premises of Abdul G Bhat, father of active terrorist Farooq Ahmad Bhat, at Chek Desen Yaripora.

Farooq Bhat is an active terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and is wanted in many terror-related cases.

Further details are awaited.

