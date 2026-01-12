J&K: Students Association seeks help of PM Modi to evacuate Kashmiri students from Iran

Srinagar, Jan 12 J&K Students Association (JKSA) on Monday sought the help of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to evacuate Kashmiri students from Iran.

JKSA has urged the highest authorities to undertake urgent intervention to ensure the safety, security, dignity, and overall welfare of Indian students, particularly those from the Kashmir Valley, currently studying in Iran.

The Association said that due to the ongoing disturbances in Iran, parents of Kashmiri students are extremely distressed and anxious, fearing for the safety and well-being of their children.

National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami, expressed grave concern over the situation of hundreds of Indian students, the majority of whom are from Jammu and Kashmir, who are pursuing MBBS and other professional medical courses in Iran owing to its affordable education system and long-standing academic and people-to-people ties with India.

Khuehami said many parents have been unable to establish contact with their wards for the past four days, intensifying fears about their safety. Phone calls are reportedly not connecting, messaging services remain inaccessible, and social media platforms, often the only means of reassurance, have largely fallen silent, causing acute psychological distress among families.

He further stated that nearly 2,000 Kashmiri students are currently enrolled in medical universities across different provinces of Iran and remain dependent on local hostels, university infrastructure, public transportation, and essential civic services, making them particularly vulnerable amid the ongoing civil unrest.

According to Khuehami, the prevailing situation has left many students feeling unsafe, exposed, and effectively stranded.

“JKSA has been receiving continuous distress calls from students and their families highlighting restricted mobility, sporadic internet shutdowns, lack of timely safety advisories, and the absence of visible contingency or evacuation measures,” he said.

Seeking immediate remedial steps, the Association urged the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of External Affairs to establish round-the-clock communication channels between Indian students in Iran and the Indian Embassy in Tehran, including dedicated emergency helplines, regular outreach by embassy officials, and clear, timely advisories.

The Association also called for the preparedness of a comprehensive evacuation and contingency plan. Khuehami said that if the security situation deteriorates further or critical infrastructure comes under threat, timely evacuation could prove lifesaving.

“The government of India must be prepared to act swiftly to bring Indian students home safely, if circumstances so require,” he said.

Association further urged the Ministry of External Affairs to coordinate closely with the Indian Embassy in Tehran and engage diplomatically with Iranian authorities to ensure the protection, safety, and dignity of Indian students, appealing for prompt action through all available channels to prevent any harm to Indian nationals studying in Iran.

