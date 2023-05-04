Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 : Two terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation by the Jammu-Kashmir Police and the Indian Army, officials informed on Thursday.

The terrorists were gunned down in retaliatory firing during a search operation, the officials added.

PRO (Defence) Srinagar issued a release stating, "The second successful operation in the last 24 hours, is a major achievement for the security forces in their efforts to ensure a stable security situation in the Kashmir Valley and defeat the evil designs of the inimical elements."

Acting on a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists at Wgam Payeen village, in the Kreeri area of Baramulla, a joint operation was launched by the army and Jammu-Kashmir Police along with CRPF and SSB (Shashastra Seema Bal) personnel.

According to officials, during the operation, the terrorists, hiding in a house, opened indiscriminate fire on the security personel.

In retaliatory fire, the two terrorists were killed, the release stated, adding that incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday.

The slain terrorists were identified as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh. Both were members of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

One AK series rifle with two magazines, one 9mm pistol with a magazine, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and other war-like stores were also recovered from the encounter site, the release added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor