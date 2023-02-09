J'khand: Pressure cooker bombs among other weapons found in Latehar forest

Ranchi, Feb 9 The district police and paramilitary forces recovered two pressure cooker bombs, among several other weapons of the Maoists, from a forest in Jharkhand's Latehar district.

The weapons were hidden in an underground bunker in the forest and were recovered on Thursday.

According to sources, two rifles, a carbine gun, 33 live bullets, 8 charger clips, commercial codex wire, 4 cane bombs of 33 kg, and two pressure bombs of 3 kg and 5 kg were recovered from the bunker built in Kurumkheta forest under Manika police station area.

All the bombs have been defused by the police.

Abhinav Kumar, Second Commanding Officer of the CRPF 214 Battalion, said that the weapons were discovered by the dog squad during a joint raid with the district police under the leadership of Commandant KD Joshi and Assistant Commandant Prahlad Kumar Rajak.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor