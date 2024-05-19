JKNC Chief Farooq Abdullah Calls for International Investigation Agencies Probe Into Recent Killings in Jammu and Kashmir

Condemning the recent shootings by terrorists in Shopian and Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Chief Farooq Abdullah emphasized the ongoing presence of terrorism in the region. In an exclusive interview with ANI, he stressed the importance of swift investigations into such incidents before attributing blame, regardless of the political affiliation of the victims. Farooq Abdullah also underscored the detrimental impact of such attacks on the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir, citing a recent incident in Pahalgam where tourists were targeted.

Expressing the need for international involvement, Farooq Abdullah called for pressure to be exerted on the international stage and for investigations by international agencies into the recent killings. He reiterated his stance that talks with neighboring Pakistan cannot resume until terrorism ceases and cooperation is received from them in addressing the issue.

In the incidents themselves, a former BJP Sarpanch, Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh, was killed in Shopian, while a couple from Jaipur was injured in Anantnag. The terrorists fired upon and injured Farha and her spouse, Tabrez, in the Yannar area of Anantnag. The injured were promptly evacuated and taken to the hospital for treatment, with sources indicating that their condition is stable.