Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 31 : Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday released the Economic Survey 2022-23 of the UT, a document presenting the elaborate picture of the economy of J&K for the closing financial year prepared by Directorate of Economics & Statistics, Planning Development & Monitoring Department.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary observed that the document is vital in gauging the progress made by the UT. He also called the document a true account of what we have achieved during the financial year, said a press release.

He complimented the Department for coming up with this Survey at an opportune time. He said that the survey presents a fine picture of our economic trajectory which is encouraging for all of us. He remarked that the yearly economic growth of the UT is a notch higher than the National average which shows that the approach we have adopted during the last few years is working well for the economy, added the press release.

The Survey reports that J&K is expected to grow at eight per cent as against seven per cent at the National level during 2022-23 at Constant Prices. At Current Prices, the GSDP of J&K is expected to record a growth of 15 per cent which is at par with the National level. The economy of J&K grew faster than the national average in recent years.

It further stated the GSDP is likely to be doubled in the next five years with an emphasis on the service sector, industries, agriculture, horticulture and tourism. UT Revenue Performance (Tax plus Non-Tax) is expected to double during the current year.

The Survey has also applauded the time-bound policies, action plans and development strategies being implemented to carry forward and sustain the positive environment and momentum of economic development. It also talks about various reforms initiated for good governance and transparency which includes, enabled innovations in an administration like Janbhagidari, E-stamping, PaySys, BEAMS, eHRMS, e-GRAS, e-office, GST which are more secure, cheaper, efficient, time-saving and reliable compared to the previous systems.

The document brought forth unique reformative initiatives like District Good Governance Index, Aspirational Blocks Development Programme, Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme, and Aspirational Towns Programme rolled out first time in the country.

It also discussed the prime ranking of J&K it got in different parameters of registering growth and development. Be it the Ist rank among the UTs in its e-office uptake in almost 400 offices with a disposal rate of 97 per cent, first rank among UTs in Renewable Energy Development, Ist rank among the UTs in registration coverage under e-SHRAM, Ist rank among the UTs in the issuance of SWAMITVA Cards, 2nd rank in Nasha Mukt Abhaan, 2nd rank in performance under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav, 3rd rank at all India level in terms of total road length constructed under PMGSY, 4th rank in incremental progress of SDG, or 5th rank in reducing regulatory compliances burden under ease of doing business at All India Level.

In terms of achievements, it makes out that the road network is extended to all the habitations with a population of over 250 persons as per the 2001 census, facilitating growth and development across the UT.

World-class National highways, expressways, tunnels, bridges, flyovers, and ring roads are coming up. J&K's Rail link is expected to be connected to All India during 2023. Airports are also being upgraded.

Urban development is also high on the agenda, smart city projects are being implemented in the capital cities of the UT, the Survey presents.

Regarding power generation capacity it says the same is likely to be doubled in 4 years and tripled in the next eight years. The response of people to the outreach programmes like My Town My Pride (MTMP) and Back to Village Four (B2V4) was also highlighted in this report.

In the education sector, the indicators have shown notable improvement as per the survey. The adoption of the National Education Policy 2020 and the J&K Education Investment Policy 2020 has set in new challenging targets for J&K.

Quality education with the provision of skill and research has been introduced at the higher education level. The youth of J&K are being motivated to attain higher levels of expertise in productive skills and sports sectors, as per the report.

As far as the Tourism sector is concerned, it says that J&K is developing 75 new tourist destinations, 75 heritage/cultural sites, 75 sufism/religious sites & 75 adventure treks/sites attracting potential for all four seasons in the areas of nature, adventure, pilgrimage, heritage, sports etc.

More areas of tourism like amusement, water parks, adventure (water sports, Rafting, Rock climbing, Snow parks) etc and entertainment are being explored to attract more tourists.

Empowerment of Panchayati Raj institutions is proving game changer as per this Survey.

The centrally sponsored flagship schemes like MGNREGA, PMAY, SBM(G) being implemented are rejuvenating the rural landscape of J&K. It further goes on to say that SBM(G) has brought J&K an open defecation-free status by providing IHHLs to 1952 villages. Under PMAY(G) 30381 families (1.14 Lakhs cumulative) were provided financial assistance for the construction of Pucca houses and numerous water bodies were rejuvenated under the AmritSarovars scheme.

With respect to the empowerment of women, the beneficiary-oriented schemes are helping women in realising better lives for themselves and their families. UT envisions achieving Sustainable Integrated Development focusing on Connectivity, Eco-friendly Modern Infrastructure to meet people's expectations with Transparent Governance over the next 25 years.

Tourism, Agriculture, Horticulture and Power clubbed with Improved Infrastructure, Connectivity, Logistics, better Health and Education facilities, Digital Governance and effective Grievance Redressal Mechsms shall be the core areas for realizing Vision 2047, suggests the Economic Survey 2022-23.

Those who were present on the occasion include the Secretary, PD & MD; DG, Planning; Directors of Planning of different Departments besides other officers of the department.

