New Delhi [India], March 22 : Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, has extended the registration deadline for admission to the Masters in Business Administration (MBA) programme till 31 March 2023.

Earlier in the day, the extension admission notification for ABVSME's two-year Full-time MBA (2022-24) was released and was welcomed by Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor, JNU, and Prof SC Garkoti Hon'ble Rector, JNU, an official statement issued on Wednesday read.

ABVSME began its journey in 2018, and in July 2019 the first batch of Masters of Business Administration (MBA) students joined the School.

"ABVSME aims to bridge the gap between management education and industry requirement. The school regularly orgzes workshops, lectures, and round tables by inviting corporate leaders, bureaucrats, policymakers, and entrepreneurs," the statement read.

As per the official press release, the students engage in productive extra-curricular activities to hone their managerial and entrepreneurial skills. Students participate in various competitions held at other premier B-Schools and have earned laurels for ABVSME.

The alumnus of the school is working with premier orgzations such as Amazon, NABARD, Axis Corp, GE Healthcare, ITC Ltd, KPMG, EY, Petronet LNG Ltd, IndusInd Bank, Siterecon, Naukri.com, Somany Ceramics, Axis Bank, etc, the official statement read.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship (ABVSME) aims to empower its youth and impart management skills and entrepreneurship abilities which par excellence, assume immense significance, the statement read.

ABVSME aims to carve out a niche for itself, and JNU's enviable teaching and research credentials offer a sound foundation, the official statement added.

