JNU Revises PhD Admissions Schedule for 2023, Click Here for More Details

Jawaharlal Nehru University has updated its schedule for Ph.D. admissions in 2023. Prospective candidates interested in applying can do so through the official website, jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The revised schedule includes Ph.D. entrance examinations for the academic year 2023 and for the JRF category. Notably, this is the second time the schedule has been adjusted.

Key dates to note include the display of the first merit list on January 11, 2024, with pre-enrolment registration and fee payment for the first list scheduled on January 11, 12, and 13. The second merit list will be published on January 18, 2024, followed by pre-enrolment registration and fee payment for the second list on January 18 and 19, 2024.

Physical verification of Admission/Registration for the final list of selected candidates is slated for February 1, 2024. The deadline for admission or registration is February 9, 2024. For more detailed information, interested candidates should refer to JNUEE's official website.