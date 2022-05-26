JOB Alert! Job opportunities in Air India for multiple posts

There is good news for job seekers now. Air India is a golden opportunity for young people who want to get a job. Air India Airport Services Limited (AIASL) has invited applications for the posts of Manager of Finance, Officer Accounts, and Assistant on Accounts (Air India Recruitment 2022).

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply by visiting the official website of Air India, airindia.in. The application process for the post has started. In addition, candidates can apply directly for these posts (Air India Recruitment 2022) by clicking on the link https://www.airindia.in/. You can also check the official notification through this link http://www.aiasl.in/resources/Finance%20Advertisement.pdf. A total of 7 posts will be filled under this Air India Recruitment 2022 process.

Important Date Application Deadline - 31 May 2022

Vacancy Manager Finance - 3

Officer Accounts - 2

Assistant Accounts - 2

Eligibility

Manager-Finance - Chartered Accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Cost Accountant of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Member of Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India or MBA in Final from a reputed university with 5 years experience.

Officer Accounts - Inter Chartered Accountant / MBA in Inter Cost and Management Accountancy or Finance.

Assistant Accountant - Honors graduate in Commerce from a recognized university. Also, should have 1 year or more work experience.

Age limit

Manager Finance - Not more than 30 years

Officer Account Normal - Not more than 30 years

OBC: Not more than 33 years

SC / ST: Not more than 35 years

Assistant Account

Normal - not more than 28 years

OBC - Not more than 31 years

SC / ST - Not more than 33 years

Salary

Manager Finance - Rs. 50,000 / - per month

Officer Account - Rs. 41,000 / - per month

Assistant Account - Rs. 19,350 / - per month

Selection process

Selected candidates will be called for a personal interviews. A Hindi website has reported about this.

