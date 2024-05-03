Job scam: Rajasthan Assembly employee suspended for embezzling funds

Jaipur, May 3 Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Thursday suspended a Class IV employee of the Assembly Secretariat, who was found guilty in the preliminary investigation for embezzling lakhs of rupees from people in the name of providing jobs in the Assembly and other agencies.

The employee, Nitin Sharma, has been suspended keeping in view the pending investigation.

The preliminary inquiry by the the Legislative Assembly was conducted after Speaker Devnani received several complaints in this regard.

Principal Secretary of the Assembly Secretariat, Mahavir Prasad Sharma, on Thursday issued an order to suspend the employee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor