Joint Army-Air force exercise validates multi-mode insertion of strategic forces in eastern theatre

New Delhi [India], April 13 : The strategic forces of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force in the first week of April, jointly conducted a Multi Domain Exercise in the Eastern Theatre to validate joint plans for strategic airlift of Specialised Forces employing IAF fixed and rotary wing platforms by landing/dropping in designated areas for undertaking kinetic actions to provide surge to ongoing operations by regular land forces.

According to sources, such Special Operations Exercises are a mix of conventional/unconventional military actions that are undertaken by specially designated, selected, trained and equipped units.

C17 Globemasters, Chinooks and Mi 17s undertook multi-mode insertion into designated greenfield landing zones with surgical precision.

As per sources, Paratroopers from the Shatrujeet Brigade conducted Special Heliborne Operations with the aim of validating their ability to rapidly deploy into hostile environments using Chinooks and Mi17 helicopters to augment the capability of the regular ground forces.

The exercise carried out in designated areas of Eastern theatre as per a tactical setting, showcased the operational preparedness and synergy of strategic forces and troops of Eastern Command to undertake integrated multi-domain operations in High Altitude and Mountainous Terrain, informed sources.

The exercise also demonstrated the speed, agility and lethality of the specialised troops showcasing their ability to rapidly deploy into a hostile environment, secure landing zones and engage the enemy with precision and speed as per the tactical setting.

Overall the troops displayed exceptional professionalism, competence and synergy while operating in the treacherous mountainous terrain, as per sources.

