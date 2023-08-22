Joint naval exercise Malabar concludes off Australian coast

New Delhi, Aug 22 The 27th edition of Exercise Malabar concluded on the East Coast of Australia off Sydney on Monday. The exercise saw participation of ships, submarines and aircraft from the Indian Navy, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF), and the US Navy (USN).

The exercise was conducted in two phases, which included a harbour phase from August 11-15, and a sea phase from August 16-21.

The Ministry of Defence said that the Indian Navy was represented by indigenously built destroyer INS Kolkata, frigate INS Sahyadri and P8I maritime patrol aircraft.

Other participating units included RAN ships HMAS Choules and HMAS Brisbane, USS Raphael Peralta, JS Shiranui, along with submarines, fighter aircraft, maritime patrol aircraft and shipborne helicopters, officials said.

While the ships sailed out for the sea phase from the Sydney harbour, the air assets operated from the RAAF Amberley in Brisbane, where the P-8I Dets involving IN, RAAF and US P-8 crew were stationed, officials said.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the sea phase of the exercise witnessed complex and high-intensity exercises in air, surface and undersea domains, weapon firings and cross deck helicopter operations.

The joint exercise at sea honed the war-fighting skills and enhanced interoperability between the four navies to undertake advanced maritime operations, the ministry said.

The seamless integration of air assets also showcased the exceptional coordination and interoperability between the Indian, Australian, Japanese and US maritime patrol aircraft units.

The ministry said the exercise not only reaffirmed the ability of the four navies to operate together as an integrated force, but also highlighted their shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability through collaborative training and mutual understanding.

At the culmination of five days of multifarious exercises, Exercise Malabar vividly showcased the strong cooperation, shared values and the collective ability of the four participating nations to ensure a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, promoting peace and security for all, the ministry said.

