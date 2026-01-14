Jose Mani dismisses UDF return buzz, reasserts loyalty to LDF

Kottayam, Jan 14 Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani on Wednesday firmly dismissed reports suggesting that his party was preparing to return to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), asserting that the party remained firmly with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

“Who is discussing this?” Mani asked, before citing Lord Jesus Christ’s words from the Holy Bible to press his point: “Daughters of Jerusalem, do not weep for me; weep for yourselves and for your children.”

He suggested that the renewed speculation was misplaced and politically-motivated, questioning the timing and intent behind the rumours.

For the past two days, political circles in Kerala have been abuzz with reports that Kerala Congress (M), the third-largest ally in the ruling LDF, was reconsidering its alliance ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing the media, Mani said the discussions gained traction when he was abroad. He explained that he had travelled to Dubai to visit his father’s close associate who was seriously ill and had informed the leaders concerned of his unavailability.

“Despite that, all five of our MLAs were present (at the protest of the Left against the Centre in the state capital city),” he said, indicating that the party’s functioning had not been disrupted.

Reiterating his party’s position, Mani said, “Our stand is clear. We are with the Left. Do I have to say this every day?”

He pointed out that Kerala Congress (M) had participated in all LDF meetings.

“In a party, there can be differences, but finally there is only one collective view,” he said.

Drawing a contrast with the Opposition, Mani said the UDF’s strength had declined, claiming that its tally had fallen from 110 seats (based on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls) to 80 following the local body elections held in December.

He also recalled that Kerala Congress (M) was “ousted” by the Congress-led UDF in the past and said the party was “happy and comfortable” within the Left front.

Rejecting suggestions of external influence, he said the Church never interfered in politics.

However, one remark that is expected to fuel further political debate was his assertion: “Where Kerala Congress (M) is, power will be there,” underlining the party’s continued relevance in Kerala’s shifting political arithmetic.

Meanwhile the steering committee meeting of his party on Friday is expected to discuss this hotly-debated issue of shifting loyalties.

