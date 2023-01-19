Joshimath subsidence: Profiles of water samples of Joshimath, NTPC project site different

Dehradun, Jan 19 Profiles of water samples from Uttarakhand's Joshimath, which is facing a major challenge due land subsidence, and the NTPC project site are not the same, as per the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee.

Also, with many houses in the town developing huge cracks, the velocity of the water source that has been flowing from under the houses is now continuously receding.

According to Uttarakhand Disaster Management Secretary Ranjit Sinha, in the town located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, the discharge of water has reduced to 100 litres per minute (lt/min). In view of it, the directors and scientists of technical institutions posted in the city have been asked to share the study report at the earliest for further action.

On January 6, the water leakage was 540 lt/min which has currently reduced to 100 lt/min, he added.

The Disaster Management Secretary said that Chief Secretary S.S. Sandhu has asked the directors and scientists of various technical institutions working in the town to immediately study the affected area and provide the report at the earliest.

It has also been said that the study of cracks and land subsidence in Joshimath should be done in a time-bound manner, he added.

Various technical institutions must also share their study reports with each other as well as with clarity of the study report, the solution must also be discussed, he added.

Sinha said that there are 615 rooms in the temporarily identified relief camps in Joshimath which can accommodate 2,190 people. Pipalkoti has 491 rooms with a capacity of 2,205 people. As many as 849 buildings have developed cracks so far.

Currently, the survey work is underway.

One ward has been declared unsafe in Gandhinagar, two in Singh Dhar, 5 in Manohar Bagh, 7 in Sunil.

While 181 buildings are present in the unsafe zone and 258 families have been temporarily displaced in view of security.

At present, the number of displaced family members is 865.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor