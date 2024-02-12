Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Four Life Convicts

The Delhi High Court on Monday, February 12, granted bail to convicts involved in the murder of Journalist Soumya Vishwanathan. A bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain suspended the life sentence of accused Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Singh Malik and Ajay Kumar till the pendency of their appeals challenging their conviction and sentence.

According to the news agency PTI, the bench noted that the convicts have been in custody for 14 years. On January 2023, the high court asked the Delhi Police to respond to the appeals filed by the four convicts. Vishwanathan, who worked with a leading English news channel, was shot dead in the early hours of September 30, 2008, on Nelson Mandela Marg in south Delhi while she was returning home from work in her car.

#WATCH | Delhi journalist Saumya Vishwanathan's murder case | Counsel of convicts, Advocate Amit Kumar says, "There were four appeals today & their application for suspension of sentence were listed. The court has suspended the sentence of all four accused persons convicts during… pic.twitter.com/vvSQTW6XFt — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

A special court had on November 26, 2023, awarded two life terms to Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3(1)(i) (committing organised crime resulting in the death of any person) of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The court had made it clear that the sentences will run "consecutively". The fifth convict, Ajay Sethi, was handed down three years of simple imprisonment under section 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC.

It, however, set off the three-year sentence against the time Sethi had already served, noting he remained in custody for more than 14 years and underwent incarceration during the trial for offences under the IPC and MCOCA for conspiring to abet, aid, or knowingly facilitate organised crime and receiving proceeds of organised crime.