Journey of ex-Gujarat Congress chief Arjun Modhwadia who joined BJP

Gandhinagar, March 6 In a major setback for the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, party's former Gujarat unit chief Arjun Modhwadia on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Modhwadia is recognized for raising issues related to governance, rural development, healthcare, and education. His role in the opposition was significant in holding the government accountable and pushing for transparency and reforms.

Modhwadia's political journey includes serving as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Porbandar constituency.

His experience and contributions to the political discourse in Gujarat have made him a well-known figure in the state's political landscape.

Also, his expertise in strategic planning and grassroots mobilization was instrumental in shaping the Congress party's electoral strategies in the state.

Modhwadia's departure from the Congress was precipitated by his resignation earlier this week, citing dissatisfaction with the party's stance on the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya.

He admired Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, comparing them to revered figures such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi.

Modhwadia's criticism of Congress' disconnect with the public underpins his decision to join the BJP, which he views as a platform to contribute to Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India.

Addressing concerns of external pressure leading to his resignation, Modhwadia clarified that his decision was free from governmental coercion, emphasizing the absence of legal actions against him.

His letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted his frustrations with the party, notably accusing it of losing touch with the populace and criticizing Rahul Gandhi for his role in the Ayodhya event controversy.

Reflecting on his over four-decade-long association with Congress, Modhwadia described his departure as a difficult but necessary decision made in pursuit of aligning with the people's aspirations, especially regarding the construction of the Ram Temple.

