Journo beaten to death in road rage incident in UP

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 27 A journalist was killed by three men in an incident of road rage on Wednesday evening.

The journalist, Sudhir Saini, who was on a motorbike, overtook the vehicle in which three persons were seated.

Angered over this, the men stopped the journalist and beat him up. Saini was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Senior SP Saharanpur Akash Tomar said, "Jahangir and Farman were immediately arrested by Saharanpur police in the case involving death of Sudhir Saini due to road rage incident. We will ensure that they are convicted in a fast-tracked manner."

One of the accused Mannan is absconding and the SSP said he would be arrested at the earliest.

