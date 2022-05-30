JP Nadda highlights launching of microsite on NaMo App as PM Modi completes 8 years in office

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre completed eight years in office on Monday, BJP national president JP Nadda lauded the Modi-led government and highlighted the launching of a microsite on NaMo application (APP).

"Today we've launched a microsite on the NaMo app which is interesting, interactive and full of information and innovation," said Nadda while addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

He also stressed that service, good governance and welfare of the poor were at the epicentre of the government's functioning.

"The country is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the country is also celebrating 8 years of the Modi government. Service, good governance and poor welfare are the soul and way of working of Modi government," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 8 years in office on Monday. PM Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the first time on May 26, 2014. He returned to power with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) getting a majority in the Lok Sabha and was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the second term on May 30, 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

