JP Nadda to visit West Bengal on January 9-10: Sources

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day tour to West Bengal on January 9 and 10, sources said on Friday.

This visit holds importance as Municipal corporation elections in Bidhan Nagar, Chandannagar, Asansol and Siliguri are slated to be held on January 22, 2022.

Of the four, Asansol is the largest municipal corporation with 106 seats, followed by Siliguri with 47, Chandannagar with 33 and Bidhannagar with 41 wards.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) emerged as the largest party in the recently-concluded Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, gaining victory in 134 out of total 144 wards of the local body. BJP emerged as the second-largest party in the polls, winning in only three wards. Left and Indian National Congress (INC) won two wards each while others registered wins in three wards.

There are seven municipal corporations in West Bengal namely Asansol Municipal Corporation, Bidhan Nagar Municipal Corporation, Chandannagar Municipal Corporation, Durgapur Municipal Corporation, Howrah Municipal Corporation, Kolkata Municipal Corporation and Siliguri Municipal Corporation.

( With inputs from ANI )

