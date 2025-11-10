Jubilee Hills Assembly By-Election 2025: Holiday Declared for Schools and Govt Offices; 139 Drones Deployed

The campaign for the Jubilee Hiss constituency by-elections ended on Sunday, November 9, and polling was scheduled for Tuesday, November 11. Results and votes will be counted on November 14. The by-poll is necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.

BJP fielded Deepak Reddy, and Sunita, the widow of Gopinath, is the BRS candidate. AIMIM-backed Congress gave a ticket to Naveen Yadav. According to Hyderabad District Election Officer and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan, out of 407 polling stations, 266 polling booths have been identified as "critical."

He said a total of 1761 officers of different ranks and 8 companies of paramilitary forces have also been deployed as per the directions of the Election Commission, and they are being deployed in the core areas.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | On Jubilee Hills assembly constituency by-elections arrangements, Joint Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal says, "Around 3000 people will be participating from ECI and 1800 police officials. All of them will be allocated polling stations in the… pic.twitter.com/H3HTSXsNTl — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

"I appeal to the voters to come forward, we assure a peaceful environment... 139 drones will be placed. We will keep a surveillance on the entire area... 27 MCC violation cases have been registered against various people and organizations," said RV Karnan.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | On Jubilee Hills assembly constituency by-elections arrangements, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan says, "We have deployed 1761 officers of different ranks... 8 companies of paramilitary forces have also been deployed as per the directions of the… pic.twitter.com/94EL8y51IT — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

Joint Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqbal said 3,000 people will participate in the by-elections. He said CCTV cameras have been installed inside and outside of the polling booths. "27 MCC cases have been registered and we have seized around Rs 3.61 crores," he added.

Schools and Govt Office Holidays

Hyderabad District Collector Harichandana Dasari announced paid holidays for government officers and educational institutions on the voting day for the bye-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. As per the order issued on November 7, paid holidays have been declared on the day before polling (November 10), the day of polling (November 11), and the day of counting of votes (November 14) for all offices and schools and colleges where polling stations and the counting centre are established for the byelection.

The paid holiday covers government schools and offices that will be used as polling stations or counting centres within the Jubilee Hills constituency. The dry days will be in effect from 6:00 pm on November 9 to 6:00 pm on November 11, and again on November 14 from 6:00 am until the completion of vote counting.