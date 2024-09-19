Junior Doctors in Kolkata to Reopen Emergency Services on Saturday, Protest March Scheduled for Tomorrow

After weeks of protests by junior doctors in Kolkata over the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor, they have decided to resume emergency services starting next Saturday. However, outpatient department (OPD) services will remain suspended.

This decision is part of their ongoing protests regarding the Abhay incident at RG Kar Medical College, which they attribute to a culture of threats. On Friday, junior doctors plan to march from Swastha Bhawan to the CBI office at 3 PM, seeking justice for the RG Kar case. They will also conclude their dharna at Swastha Bhawan tomorrow at noon, indicating a shift in their protest strategy.

The junior doctors are awaiting the next Supreme Court hearing on the case and will discuss the establishment of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at their college tomorrow afternoon. Despite resuming emergency services, they will continue their protest.