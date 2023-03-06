Justice Amit Sharma takes oath as permanent judge of Delhi HC

Justice Amit Sharma on Monday took oath as a permanent judge of Delhi High Court. Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Satish Chandra Sharma administered the oath.

He was earlier appointed as an additional Judge of the Delhi High Court. He had taken oath as an additional judge of the High Court in June 2022.

Ministry of Law and Justice last week notified Justice Sharma's appointment as a permanent judge.

The Supreme Court Collegium recently recommended names of various Additional Judges for appointing them as Permanent Judges in different high courts including one in Delhi HC.

The Supreme Court Collegium in its resolution has recommended the appointment of Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi.

In the file related to the proposal for the appointment of Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi, the collegium said that it is of the considered view that Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, is suitable for being appointed as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi and recommended him to be appointed as a Permanent Judge of the High Court of Delhi against an existing vacancy.

On January 9, 2023, the Collegium of the High Court of Delhi unanimously recommended the name of Justice Amit Sharma, Additional Judge, for his appointment as a Permanent Judge of that High Court.

In order to ascertain the fitness and suitability of Justice Amit Sharma, for being appointed as a Permanent Judge, consultation was held with a view to ascertain his suitability for elevation in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, with Judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Delhi.

The Committee constituted in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium to assess the Judgments of Shri Justice Amit Sharma, has submitted its report.

"With a view to assess the merit and suitability of Justice Amit Sharma for his appointment as a Permanent Judge, the Collegium has scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file as well as the report of the Judgment Evaluation Committee," the resolution said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor