Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh to be the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court

New Delhi [India], April 11 : The Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday notified the elevation of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh as Chief Justice of Tripura High Court.

The Notification issued in this regard stated, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office".

Notably, the Supreme Court Collegium had recently recommended his name for the appointment.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also consisting Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph recommended the name of Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, who was the Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, for appointment as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

It is pertinent to note that the state of Jharkhand is unrepresented among the Chief Justices of High Courts. Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was appointed as a judge on January 24, 2012 and is set to retire on July 6, 2027.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor