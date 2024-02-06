Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava sworn-in as Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC

Jaipur, Feb 6 Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava was on Tuesday sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court.

Governor Kalraj Mishra administered the oath of office to Justice Srivastava, who took the oath in Hindi.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant read out the appointment notification and warrant of the Chief Justice issued by President Droupadi Murmu.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and cabinet members, public representatives, Rajasthan High Court judges, officers, advocates and family members of Chief Justice Srivastava were present in the ceremony at the Raj Bhavan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor