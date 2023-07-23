Justice Sunita Agarwal sworn in as Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court

Gandhinagar, July 23 Justice Sunita Agrawal was on Sunday sworn in as the 29th Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

Born on April 30, 1966, Justice Agarwal graduated in law from Awadh University in 1989 and embarked on her journey as an advocate on December 16, 1990.

Over the years, Justice Agarwal built her expertise mainly on the civil side at the Allahabad High Court.

She first stepped into the judicial side as an Additional Judge on November 21, 2011, followed by her elevation as a Permanent Judge on August 6, 2013, at Allahabad High Court.

Justice Agarwal will serve in her new position until her retirement date on April 9, 2028.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, Chief Secretary, and fellow judges were among those present during the swearing in ceremony.

