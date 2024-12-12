Jyotiraditya Scindia Hits Back after TMC Kalyan Banerjee's Personal Attack in Parliament, Says ‘Won’t accept apology’

The TMC leader MP Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday took a dig at BJP leader and union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia which created significant uproar in parliament, after the comment Lok Sabha court was adjourned. After the break, Banerjee apologised but Scindia did not accept his apology. The remarks were expunged from the records of the House.

TMC leader and a four-time member of Parliament Banerjee, while discussing the amendments to the Disaster Management Act, said the Centre did not cooperate with West Bengal during the Covid-19 pandemic. In response to which Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said to the TMC members, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped all states and “successfully handled the crisis by taking everyone along”. Instead, it was the West Bengal government, Rai alleged, which had blocked efforts to move the Covid vaccine through the eastern state.

Union Minister for Communications and Development of Northeastern Region, Scindia, joined the back-and-forth, and declared that the country had come out of the global health crisis as a proponent of global brotherhood, a “Vishwa Bandhu”. Scindia also said that India had provided aid to nations across the globe.

After the intervention of Scindia West Bengal made a remark, which Speaker Om Birla expunged from records following a huge uproar. As per the PTI report, “Mr Kalyan Banerjee rose in this House and said sorry. But I will say that we all come to this House with the spirit of contributing to the nation’s development… but we also come with a sense of self-respect… He has apologised… I do not accept his apology for the personal attack that he had made on me and on the women of India.”

Even as A Raja, who was chairing the proceedings, said the two had reached a conclusion and settled the matter, the treasury benches kept up their protests. In the end, the proceedings of the lower House were accordingly adjourned till 5 PM.