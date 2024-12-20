Jyotiraditya Scindia praises MP student for developing human-carrying drone

Gwalior, Dec 20 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday met a student Medhansh Trivedi, who captured national attention, here for developing a human-carrying drone after being inspired by the drone technology of neighbouring country China.

Medhansh, who studies in class 12 at the Scindia School in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, has developed a single-seater drone, which can carry a person weighing up to 80 kg and sustain flight for nearly six minutes.

Union Minister Scindia met Medhansh at his residence in Safdarjung in New Delhi on Thursday and congratulated him for his innovation.

The Minister encouraged Medhansh, advising him to consider this innovation his launchpad and set a goal for the future.

Union Minister Scindia also advised Medhansh to prepare himself for studying in the world's top institutions and assured all possible help.

"I met Medhansh Trivedi and congratulated him for his innovation. I have assured him of all possible help to ensure his bright future," he said.

Medhansh claimed to have developed a heavy-duty drone able to carry a human being up to 80 kg weight after being inspired by the drone technology of neighbouring country China.

He has developed the drone named MLDT 01 at a cost of Rs 3.5 lakh.

It took Medhansh three months to develop the drone.

"I got the inspiration to make this drone after seeing the drones in China. My teacher Manoj Mishra has helped me a lot technically along with motivation to develop the drone," Medhansh said in a statement issued from his school.

He said that the drone is 1.8 metres long with equal width and is currently being flown only up to a height of 10 metres for safety concerns.

During the Foundation Day celebrations of Scindia School, Union Minister Scindia and ISRO Chief, S. Somanath also praised Medhansh for developing the human-carrying drone.

