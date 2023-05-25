Jyotiraditya Scindia, UP CM to inaugurate Kanpur Airport's new terminal building tomorrow

New Delhi [India], May 25 : The new integrated terminal building of the Kanpur Airport with an enhanced passenger capacity will be inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday.

With the inauguration of the terminal, the new area of the terminal will increase by 16 times of the present area.

"We will inaugurate the new integrated terminal of the Kanpur Airport with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tomorrow. This will not only better present Kanpur on the map of Civil Aviation but also open several doors in the facility to travel. Kanpur has had a long history and significance in the history of India. To bring it forward in an even better manner, this is being done under the leadership of PM Modi. The area of the airport has increased 16 times. It has increased to 6000 sq meters," Scindia told ANI.

Taking to Twitter, Scindia said that the growth of Uttar Pradesh will get a big boost with the inauguration of the new terminal.

"India's growth engine, Uttar Pradesh will get a new flight. In view of the ever-increasing number of air passengers, the construction of the new terminal building at Kanpur Airport has been completed and it will be inaugurated on 26th May in the presence of Honorable Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji," the Union Minister tweeted in Hindi.

General (Dr.) V. K. Singh (Retd.), Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Road Transport and Highways, Satish Mahana, Speaker, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi,' Minister for Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI and Investment Promotion and Members of Parliament, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Devendra Singh, MP (Lok Sabha) Satyadev Pachauri, MP (Lok Sabha) and Pramila Pandey, Mayor, Kanpur Municipal Corporation, and other senior dignitaries will also be present at the event.

According to a statement, Kanpur is a prominent hub for leather, textile, and defence production industries, has many historical and holy spots, and houses various premier educational institutions like IIT Kanpur, National Sugar Institute, UP Leather and Textile Technology Institute that attract air travellers in large numbers.

At present, Kanpur Airport is directly connected to Mumbai and Bengaluru. With improved facilities, Kanpur, which is often referred to as 'the Manchester of Uttar Pradesh,' is likely to be connected to more cities of Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

"The terminal Building of the new civil enclave at Kanpur Airport is equipped with various sustainability features like a double insulated roofing system, provision of canopies for energy saving, LED lighting, low heat gain double glazing unit, rainwater harvesting to recharge the groundwater table, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant and use of recycled water for landscaping, a solar power plant with capacity of 100 KWp and has been provided to meet GRIHA-IV ratings, a national green building rating system in the country denoting sustainable development and responsible resource management," the statement said.

The facade of the Terminal Building in both the city and the airside depicts the temple architecture of the famous JK Temple of Kanpur. The interiors of the Terminal Building are based on various local themes such as textiles, leather industries and the city's renowned public figures like poet Shyamlal Gupta and sage Maharishi Valmiki. The terminal has been designed to integrate the culture and heritage of Kanpur, and the state of Uttar Pradesh, thereby, creating a sense of the culture and history of the region for the visitors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor