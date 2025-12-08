Kachchh Demolition Drive: Illegal Encroachments Spread in Over 100 Acres Cleared Near Deendayal Port Amid Heavy Security

A joint mega demolition drive was carried out by the police and Deendayal Port Authority in Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday, December 8. Authorities have taken action, keeping maritime and national security in mind. Anti-encroachment operation was launched to remove illegal structures spread across nearly 100 acres of land around Kandla and Tuna Ports. The demolition is being carried out under tight police security.

From early Saturday morning, December 5, the operation to remove these structures at Kandla Port began. A total of 20 JCB machines, 20 Hitachi excavators, 40 loaders, 40 dumpers and tractors are being used to demolish illegal properties in the area.

The value of the approximately 100-acre land on which these encroachments had been set up is estimated to be around Rs 250 crore. A large police presence, including the East Kutch Superintendent of Police and a significant number of personnel, has been deployed to oversee the operation. Around 40 officials and nearly 500 police personnel are part of the security arrangement while the demolition drive continues.

The area, home to about 4,000–5,000 residents, was reportedly linked to organised crime. Heavy machinery, including JCBs and drones, was deployed during the action.