Kallakurichi girl death: Parents to walk from hometown to meet CM in Chennai

Chennai, Aug 24 Parents of Class 12 girl who was found dead at a private residential school in Kallakurichi on July 13, will walk from their hometown, Veppur in the Cuddalore district to meet Chief Minister M.K Stalin in Chennai and seek a detailed probe into their daughter's death.

They will commence the journey on Friday and cover a distance of 234.1 km through National Highways 38 and 32.

The parents said that they will meet the Chief Minister and request him to order a detailed probe into how their daughter had died.

Even after 43 days since the passing away of their daughter, they are unaware of the reason for her death, the girl's mother told reporters on Tuesday at Villupuram.

She said that as per news reports, two girls had deposed before the court as the deceased girl's 'friends'. Claiming to know her daughter's friends, she expressed fear whether the school management was bringing in some imposters to depose before the court.

Notably, the Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) submitted the autopsy report before the Villupuram judicial magistrate court on Tuesday. The mother is worried that on the very day when the JIPMER report was submitted to the court, two girls claiming to be the friends of the dead girl deposing before the court was something unusual.

There was widespread arson and thirty buses of the Shakthi matriculation school where the girl studied were torched by a protesting mob on July 16 leading to massive outbursts in the media. The government acted swiftly and the DIG of police and Superintendent of Police was shunted out.

The police arrested the school administrator and five other officials in connection with the incident, which the school claims to be a suicide by jumping from the third floor of the school building.

