Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Tamil Nadu LoP Edappadi Palaniswami and Other AIADMK MLAs Suspended for Entire Assembly Session for Raising Slogans
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 26, 2024 10:22 AM2024-06-26T10:22:57+5:302024-06-26T10:23:47+5:30
Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LoP) Edappadi Palaniswami and other AIADMK MLAs were suspended for this entire assembly session ...
Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition (LoP) Edappadi Palaniswami and other AIADMK MLAs were suspended for this entire assembly session on Wednesday, June 26.
The suspension of LoP and MLAs came after Tamil Nadu Speaker M Appavu ordered the eviction of AIADMK MLAs from the House, which disrupted the Assembly proceedings. A resolution was passed in the state assembly to suspend the MLAs from this entire assembly session.
Tamil Nadu LoP Edappadi Palaniswami and other AIADMK MLAs suspended for this entire assembly session.— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2024
The AIADMK MLAs had demanded adjournment of the Q&A session and raised slogans over the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy.Open in app