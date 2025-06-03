Kamal Haasan Refuses to Apologize Before Karnataka High Court for Tamil-Kannada Remark

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s upcoming movie Thug Life is set to release on June 5, and the actor’s attorney said that Kamal Haasan has agreed not to release his movie in Karnataka. This statement was made in court after he refused to apologise before the Karnataka High Court for his Tamil-Kannada remarks on June 3. Kamal Haasan said that Tamil gave birth to the Kannada language in an event. After that, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce decided to prohibit the movie's release in the state. Justice M Nagaprasanna had verbally directed Haasan to apologise for the comments during the hearing before lunch, stating that they were hurtful to the feelings of the Karnataka people.

Refusing to apologise, Kamal Haasan’s lawyer told the court that the actor has the “utmost respect for Kannada and nothing more needs to be said. He also said that they will have a word with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce.

“Presently, we do not require police protection as the film will not be released here. We will engage in talks with the film chamber,” the counsel said. His counsel also read the letter he wrote to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. Haasan said in the letter that his remarks made during the film’s audio launch were misunderstood and taken out of context. He also acknowledged the film body’s concern. He said, “It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch, spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr Rajkumar’s family, especially Shiva Rajkumar, has been misunderstood and taken out of context."

Further expressing what he actually meant to say at the event, he said that he intended to convey that ‘we are all one and from the same (linguistic) family.’ He said that he had zero intentions to diminish the Kannada language. “There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of the Kannada language,” he said. He also mentioned that he was writing out of deep respect for the people of Karnataka.

Haasan wrote to the Film Chamber saying he has long respected Kannada's "proud literary and cultural tradition," much like Tamil. "I have treasured the love and support I have received from the Kannada-speaking community throughout my career," he said. He declared his passion for the language to be sincere with conviction and a clear conscience, and he greatly respected the Kannadigas' devotion to their home tongue. He had a deep affection for all Indian languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and others.

The case will next be heard on June 10.