"Kamal Nath came to power to fulfil promises but he didn't fulfill any": MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan hits out at Congress

With the assembly elections to be held later this year, the political temperature in Madhya Pradesh is heated up.

Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday attacked the former CM and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Kamal Nath about his promises during 2018 assembly elections.

Addressing the media persons in the state capital Bhopal on Monday, Chouhan said, "Congress party and Kamal Nath lie. Many false promises were made in the promissory note during 2018 assembly elections. Nath came to power to fulfil the promises but he did not fulfil any."

"I want to reveal the truth before the public. Kamal Nath has not answered a single question, he avoids the question by diverting the issue," CM Chouhan said.

"Kamal Nath ji, you had written in the promissory note of 2018 that 50 per cent subsidy was to be given on modern agricultural machinery but a single grant was not given. You tell me how much grant you gave after coming into power in the state. In fact, grants for many schemes were stopped," the chief minister added.

Reacting to a statement in which it is said that Congress leader Arun Yadav has been declared as party's Chief Minister face from Delhi, CM Chouhan said, "Somebody is writing as future CM while someone is saying it is yet not decided. The Congress should decide what they want. Those who got everything are still making false promises in their longing to get more."

Meanwhile, Nath retaliated to CM Chouhan's remark. He tweeted, "Shivraj ji, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had announced in its manifesto that all farmers would be given 90 per cent subsidy on zero till seed drill machine and happy turbo seeder machine so that delay in harvesting would not affect the second crop. If any farmer in the state has received 90 per cent subsidy, then you should tell the public."

"You start talking ridiculous things everyday to make fun of yourself. Do understand the dignity and seriousness of the post," Nath further wrote on Twitter.

( With inputs from ANI )

