Kamal Nath To Join Bjp? Former MP Chief Minister Clears Air

During the Lok Sabha elections, the INDI Bloc is facing major setbacks. After Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his JDU party, now Jayant Singh-led RLD party has also departed from the India Alliance. Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, a major shock is anticipated for Congress. There have been discussions in political circles that former Chief Minister Kamal Nath may leave Congress and join the BJP. However, today, Kamal Nath attempted to quell these speculations by addressing the ideology of Congress in a post.

In a post on X today, Congress leader Kamal Nath emphasized that the ideology of the Congress revolves around truth, religion, and justice. He stressed that all religions, castes, regions, languages, and ideologies of the country hold an equal place within the Congress ideology. He highlighted the Congress's extensive 138-year history of struggle and service, particularly during the freedom movement, where leaders competed in fighting against dictatorship. Post-independence, the Congress has been dedicated to nation-building.

कांग्रेस की विचारधारा सत्य, धर्म और न्याय की विचारधारा है। देश के सभी धर्म, जाति, क्षेत्र, भाषा और विचार के लिए कांग्रेस की विचारधारा में समान स्थान और सम्मान है। कांग्रेस पार्टी के 138 वर्ष के इतिहास में ज्यादातर समय संघर्ष और सेवा में गुजरा है। आजादी की लड़ाई के आंदोलन में… — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) February 10, 2024

Kamal Nath underlined the current stance against attempts to weaken the opposition, advocating for opposition to dictatorship and the establishment of a robust and smooth democracy in the world. He concluded by expressing commitment to building a strong India in line with the principles of Gandhi, Nehru, and Ambedkar, thus endorsing the Congress's ideology.

Meanwhile, there were rumors in Madhya Pradesh's political circles suggesting that Kamal Nath had been in discussions with BJP leaders for several days. Speculation also arose that both he and his son, Nakul Nath, would potentially be offered positions in the Rajya Sabha by the BJP. However, today, Kamal Nath is remarking on the Congress's ideology and indirectly criticizing the current government. This indicates that he may be considering remaining with the Congress for the time being.