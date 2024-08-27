Kangana Ranaut Faces Death Threats Ahead of 'Emergency' Movie Release; Actress Seeks for Police action

Mandi's BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is again making headlines due to her controversial statements. She recently revealed her upcoming movie Emergency trailer which is based on the former late prime minister of India 0Indira Gandhi. After the trailer went viral the Emergency is receiving death threats. A video was uploaded on social media where Vicky Thomas Singh, a Christian turned Nihang Sikh, made a veiled reference to the assassination of the former PM while addressing the BJP MP.

What he said in video?

"If in the movie he (slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale) is portrayed as a terrorist, remember what happened to the person (Indira Gandhi) whose movie you are doing," he said in the video.

"Who were Satwant Singh and Beant Singh? We will offer our head to Santji, and those who can offer head can also chop it off," said the man in the video.

Kangana Shared the video on her X account and asked Maharashtra Police, Himachal Pradesh Police, and Punjab Police to look into the matter. Kangana Ranaut's upcoming political film about the 1975 Emergency is facing backlash from the Sikh community, which claims it offends their religious sentiments. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Akal Takht have called for a ban on the film and an FIR against Ranaut for allegedly attempting to "character assassinate" the Sikh community.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami criticized the Central Board for Film Certification as biased and demanded representation from the Sikh community on the board. Akal Takht leader Gyani Raghbir Singh described the film as part of a "deep conspiracy" against Jarnail Singh Khalsa Bhindranwale. The movie is set to be released worldwide on September 6.

Kangana Ranaut On Farmer Movement.

On other hand Ranaut made a statement against farmers moment. She claimed that efforts were made to incite violence during the protest and suggested that if the central government had not been strong, a situation similar to that in Bangladesh protest could have arisen.