Kangana Ranaut's 2020 Post on Farmers Protest Resurfaces Amid Alleged Slap Incident by CISF Officer

Bollywood actresses turn politician Kangana Ranaut has won Lok Sabha Election 2024 from Mandi. On Thursday actress was at Chandigarh airport when CISF general woman allegedly slapped her. Actress took social media to convey this incident, later CISF personal also revealed the real reason behind slapping her. She said that in past Kangana commented that farmers protest who sit on road for protest gets 100,200 rs. She said my mother used to be there and she had a anger since then. The constable was later suspended and taken into custody. An FIR was lodged against her and the Central Industrial Security Force ordered a court of inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile Kangana's old post is getting viral on social media.



Let's roll back to 2020 when scores of farmers marched towards Delhi protesting against the now-scrapped farm laws. Kangana Ranaut courted controversy during the farmers' protests when she mistakenly identified an elderly woman at the protest as Bilkis Bano, a prominent figure from the Shaheen Bagh protests. The actor, in a now-deleted tweet, had claimed that the woman was "available for Rs 100" to participate in protests. This statement sparked significant backlash and criticism, including a verbal spat on X between Kangana Ranaut and actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who slammed the former for spreading misinformation and asked her to stop inciting tension.

Also Read: CISF Suspends Lady Constable Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport

Though Kangana deleted the tweet after facing widespread criticism, she was served with several legal notices, demanding an unconditional apology for her 'derogatory' remark. Kangana Said in her recent video that after the slap incident She is getting lots of calls and she wants to convey her well-wishers that She is okay.