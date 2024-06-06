CISF Suspends Lady Constable Who Slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has suspended a lady constable Kulwinder Kaur following an incident where she allegedly slapped Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The suspension comes after Ranaut claimed that she was slapped by Kaur during a security check at Chandigarh Airport. Ranaut stated that the incident occurred after an argument with Kaur, who was posted at the frisking area. In a video statement posted after the incident, Ranaut described the confrontation, stating that the constable allegedly slapped her and verbally abused her, citing support for the farmers' protest as the reason.

"I am safe, I am perfectly fine. The slapping incident that happened at Chandigarh Airport occurred during the security check. When I completed the security check and was waiting to pass the woman security officer, she came towards me, hit me, and started abusing me. When I asked why she did it, she said she supports the farmers. I am safe, but my concern is how to handle this shocking rise in terror and violence in Punjab,” she said.

According to media reports, after her arrival in Delhi, Ranaut met with CISF Director General Nina Singh and other senior officials to discuss the incident. A probe panel has been formed to investigate Ranaut's allegations.

In a video released shortly after the incident, the constable stated, "She (Kangana) had said that people were sitting there for Rs 100 during the farmers' protest. Was she going to sit there? My mother was sitting there when she made that statement."

Kangana defeated Vikramaditya Singh, a Congress rival and the incumbent state public works minister, by 74,755 votes in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. She is the fourth woman elected to the Lok Sabha from Himachal Pradesh and the first not from a royal family.